Gauteng accounts for 605 of SA's 868 new Covid-19 infections: NICD

By TimesLIVE - 23 November 2021 - 21:05
SA recorded 868 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng again accounting for the vast majority. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 868 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng again accounting for the vast majority.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday that there were 605 new cases in Gauteng in the past 24 hours. The second worst-hit province was the Western Cape with 52 infections. No other province breached the 50 mark.

The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were 51 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day.

There have been 2,948,760 confirmed cases across SA since the outbreak of the virus, and 89,635 fatalities to date.

