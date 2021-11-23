Flavio 'chopped up woman in drug-induced fit of rage'

Body parts found in Hlabangwane's fridge three weeks after killing

Flavio Hlabangwane, the man accused of murder in connection with the body parts that were found in his fridge in Soweto, allegedly assaulted the deceased in a drug-induced fit of rage.



Hlabangwane, 26, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court yesterday, where he faces a charge of murder following the grisly discovery of a pair of human arms and legs in a deep freezer compartment of his fridge in Protea Glen on November 13...