Dysfunctional Emfuleni to be led by minority ANC leadership
Coalitions to run large number of hung councils
The troubled Emfuleni municipality has been one of the municipalities left under an ANC-led minority government after the party elected its mayoral candidate Sipho Radebe and speaker Sibongile Soxuza yesterday.
This comes as the ANC failed to win with a clear majority in the municipality during the recent local government elections when it was pushed to below 50% of the votes in many municipalities across the country...
