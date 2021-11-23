Dlamini-Zuma 'not qualified' to tell people how to worship, court hears

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s conduct in banning faith-based gatherings must be irrational if she has not given any rational reason for the ban.

This is the submission by Freedom of Religion SA (FOR SA) in a long-awaited challenge before the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday against lockdown regulations which imposed a ban on such gatherings.

Adrian Botha SC, for FOR SA, said when the lockdown regulations were introduced at level 5 in March last year, there was a prohibition on gatherings at restaurants and gyms, but religious gatherings were permitted.

“That is the minister's fatal flaw. Later she opens restaurants and gyms. Now having done that, how can she rationally suggest there is a change of circumstances without giving your lordship the facts?

“She has to give a rational reason for the change in circumstances. Absent such rational reason, her conduct must be irrational, more so when you are dealing with a fundamental human right to worship,” Botha said.