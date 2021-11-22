Science boffin inventing methods to clear up SA’s polluted dams
Mokgehle focuses on removal of ammonia from Roodeplaat
University of Limpopo (UL) student Phuthi Mokgehle has developed technology to decontaminate the polluted Roodeplaat dam in Gauteng.
Mokgehle, 22, a final year BSc student, is conducting a research project into water and sanitation which is investigating methods to decontaminate the dam in Magaliesburg...
