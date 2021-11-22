Murder accused Hlabangwane set for mental evaluation after second suicide attempt in jail

Flavio Hlabangwane, the man accused of murder after body parts were found in his fridge, attempted to take his life again before appearing in court on Monday.



The news about his attempt at killing himself came out during his second appearance in the Protea magistrate’s court on Monday. Hlabangwane’s lawyer, Gift Mcube, told the court that he would be submitting an application for the 26-year-old actuarialist on his next appearance to undergo mental evaluation...