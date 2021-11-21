UCT on a drive to rename places and spaces on its campuses

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is on a mission to rename certain places and spaces on its campuses.

This week, UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng invited “colleagues, students and alumni” to participate in a renaming process.

Phakeng said the process was “an opportunity to think deeply about who and what the university represents”.

“In 2018 we renamed Jameson Hall to Sarah Baartman Hall. This was a moment in which the university could recognise the multifaceted struggles and resilience of SA women.

“In June 2021 council deliberated and approved a recommendation of the naming of buildings committee (NoBC) to change the name of Smuts Hall, the student residence on upper campus, and decided that in the interim the name Upper Campus Residence will be used until such a time that the process of determining a new name is formally concluded,” Phakeng said.

“I now invite you to participate in the process of renaming this residence, along with two other spaces which are located at the heart of upper campus.”