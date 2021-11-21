South Africa

Two taxi operators shot dead after funeral

By TImesLIVE - 21 November 2021 - 13:43
The victims are the chairperson and secretary of a taxi association.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are investigating the killing of two taxi operators whose bullet-riddled bodies were found inside an idling sedan at the Pankop-Pienaarsrivier T-junction on Saturday afternoon.

“It is believed the two victims attended a funeral at Phake village and as they were driving back and approaching the T-junction, their vehicle was apparently shot at many times by unknown suspects,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The victims’ vehicle went through the intersection and stopped in the nearby bushes.

“It is not clear at this stage how many suspects were involved and whether they were on foot or driving a motor vehicle.”

“The motive for the incident is not known at this stage but taxi violence cannot be ruled out.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police.

TimesLIVE

Families in grief as police task team fails to crack taxi killings

At least 12 operators have been killed in the past 10 years in an internal feud affecting one of the taxi associations in Limpopo but police have ...
News
3 months ago

Taxi boss, partner shot and killed in suspected hit

A well-known taxi boss was shot and killed with his fiancée in a suspected hit believed to be targeting operators in Bolobedu, Limpopo.
News
3 months ago

