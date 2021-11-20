WATCH | 'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
The SA Human Rights Commission this week began hearings into the July unrest, which left more than 300 people dead and billions of rand in damages.
Allegations surfaced of excessive use of force, racial profiling, assault, arson and killings in some places. It has been suggested that the unrest was orchestrated.
Investigations will mainly be focused on KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
