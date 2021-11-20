Three die in Joburg horror crash
Three men died when a light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the M1 near Houghton, Johannesburg, on Friday.
“Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene to find the LDV had overturned several times, crossing the centre median, crashing into another vehicle before coming to a rest on its roof,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.
The men, aged between 20 and 30, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
“They were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”
TimesLIVE
