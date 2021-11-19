Mourning family threatened with disruption of funeral
Lephales' sin is their choice of burial scheme
A grieving Limpopo family is clashing with their traditional authority after it was allegedly prevented from entering a local cemetery to identify a burial spot.
Now the funeral of Matlala Lephale hangs in the balance as there have been threats to disrupt it tomorrow. ..
