Joburg's water woes continue, as reservoirs refill but many taps still dry

The planned 54-hour water outage that affected Johannesburg this week is officially over, but the system is yet to settle as refilling depleted reservoirs continues.

Some areas were without water on Friday while others jubilantly used too much as soon as the supply was restored.

Many residents left without water vented their frustration on social media.

“People don’t understand how the system works and what has to happen for pipes to refill again. We have a situation where people have been using water sparingly, and the weather has been very hot for the last few days,” Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said.

“When the water comes back, they get very happy, use the water abnormally and start draining the system again, lowering the pressure and stopping the process of restoring supply to high-lying areas.”