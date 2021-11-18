South Africa

Police arrest third suspect over body dumped in Nelson Mandela Bay

By TimesLIVE - 18 November 2021 - 12:04
Vicky Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in a field in Greenbushes, outside Gqeberha.
Vicky Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in a field in Greenbushes, outside Gqeberha.
Image: Saps

A man known to Nelson Mandela Bay mother Vicki Terblanche, whose body was dumped in a shallow grave, has been arrested and detained on a charge of murder.

Terblanche, 42, was found buried on a plot in Greenbushes on October 23. 

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a 53-year-old male was arrested at his house in Millpark on Wednesday.

Reinhardt Leach, 32, and Dylan Cullis, 24, were arrested earlier in connection with the killing.

Terblanche was allegedly drugged and then suffocated in what the state said was a conspiracy to have her killed, reported HeraldLIVE. 

“The bail application for Leach will be heard [on Thursday] at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court. Cullis, also arrested for the murder, remains in custody,” said Naidu.

TimesLIVE

Teen recalls how she sidestepped killer's advances

A Limpopo teenager is reeling in shock after learning from the police that the man accused of killing and raping seven women is the same person who ...
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga police officer allegedly shoots man at tavern then dumps his body

The Independent Police Investigative Directive is probing an incident where a Mpumalanga police officer allegedly shot a man at a tavern then dumped ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony