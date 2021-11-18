ANC regions opt for mayor 'with experience' over qualifications

Party in Free State defends Matjhabeng mayor-elect Khalipha

The ANC in the Free State and Limpopo has deviated from the party's strict criteria on electing a mayor, opting to go for experience over qualifications.



The party in the Free State came to the defence of Matjhabeng mayor-elect Thanduxolo Khalipha, saying he had “strategic leadership” skills amid allegations that he did not qualify to be mayor as he allegedly did not possess a matric certificate...