Police responded with the necessary force – expert
Shot man tried to grab police officer's firearm
Police officers who shot and wounded a Pretoria man during an altercation at a guesthouse reacted to the situation with the appropriate force.
Len Cloete was shot at the Misty Hills Lodge in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg, on Saturday night after attempting to grab hold of a police officer’s firearm during the tense confrontation. ..
