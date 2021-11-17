Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni backs SABC on TV licence amnesty

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni supports an application by the SABC for a TV licence amnesty.

The public broadcaster has written to the National Treasury asking for permission to grant amnesty to millions of South Africans who owe licence fees.

“We are trying to support the SABC on matters that will make sure the SABC is a sustainable and profitable organisation, and there are issues I am aware are of interest to yourselves, as it relates to the stability of the SABC — for instance, the matter of licence fees owed by members of the public,” Ntshavheni told parliament's select committee on public enterprises and communications on Wednesday.

“We have supported the SABC in their request for an amnesty on TV licence issues. We are awaiting the concurrence of the National Treasury to take the matter to cabinet to make sure there is an amnesty on TV licences.

“We believe that if the SABC achieves the amnesty, they will be able to use the opportunity to improve their financial standing.”