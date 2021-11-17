Judgment postponed in case of student Sibongile Mani accused of NSFAS funds 'theft'

Judgment in the case against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who received more than R14m mistakenly paid into her bank account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has been postponed in the East London regional court to December 14 to allow Mani to write her exams.

Mani is accused of theft after she allegedly spent more than R800,000 of the R14m. On Wednesday, her attorney Asanda Pakade said his client was not in court because she was writing exams.