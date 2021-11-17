Geared up for Black Friday? Here's how to stay safe online

It is almost time for the annual retail frenzy, Black Friday, so here’s how to protect yourself from being cyber conned and spending more than you can afford.

“Great prices, avoiding queues, shopping from the comfort of your home, as well as getting goodies delivered to your door are just some of the benefits that come with shopping online, but there’s a catch.

“The number of fly-by-night online stores that pop up and disappear with consumers’ money is astounding. Trying to get a good deal could end up costing you thousands,” said Susan Steward, spokesperson for Budget Insurance.

Last year, bargain hunters favoured online shopping — a trend noticed globally and not just in SA.

Here are some of the tips on how to avoid being a victim of online crime.

“Screen the URL, fake website addresses are usually off by a character or two, so make sure it’s the exact URL. Click on the padlock — in the address box. The drop-down menu will show you the security information of the website. Some fake sites have been able to replicate the padlock icon, so don’t stop here.