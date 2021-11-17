Dismembered woman's family makes gory discovery

Their daughter's ID book found in suspect's room

The family of a missing woman suspected to be the victim of mutilation, allegedly by her boyfriend Flavio Hlabangwane, has approached the police in an effort to ascertain if the murder victim is their daughter.



This comes as a head believed to be part of the dismembered body was found in Lufhereng, a township neighbouring Protea Glen, Soweto, where body parts were discovered in a freezer on Saturday. ..