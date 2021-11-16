Teen recalls how she sidestepped killer's advances

Dube is accused of raping, killing seven women

A Limpopo teenager is reeling in shock after learning from the police that the man accused of killing and raping seven women is the same person who had invited her for late drinks on two occasions and she refused.



The 17-year-old high school pupil and Seshego resident went on her social media timeline to share her experience of her encounter with alleged serial killer Themba Dube, 36...