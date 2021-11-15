Heineken to buy Distell and Namibian Breweries

Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday it planned to take control of SA's Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd to form a southern Africa drinks group worth 4 billion euros (R69.60-bn).

The takeover of Distell would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world's second-largest beer maker, with liqueur brand Amarula and wines labels Nederburg and Two Oceans. Heineken will sell Distell's British-based Scotch whiskies.

Heineken Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink said the deal would improve logistics and increase points of sale, often shared for beer, wine and spirits in South Africa, and would do the same in Namibia. It also offered growth in other African markets, such as Kenya and Tanzania, he said.

"It should be seen that we now start to buy spirits and wine companies all over the world," Van den Brink told Reuters.

Heineken will pay 1.3 billion euros (R22.63bn) in cash and add its existing SA business, to secure at least 65% of the new business, the remainder largely held by Distell shareholders who decide to reinvest.

The deal will value Distell at about 40.1 billion rand (R697-bn) or R180 per share, Distell said, a discount of 1.4% to the stock's Friday close.

Heineken and Distell, the world's largest and second-largest cider makers respectively, have gone head-to-head for the cider market in SA since Heineken launched its Strongbow brand there in 2016.

Heineken will take control of regional partner Namibian Breweries Ltd (NBL), with a current market valuation of about 400 million euros (R7-bn).