Health MEC welcomes continued decline in Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 November 2021
Active Covid-19 cases continue to decrease in the Eastern Cape. On Sunday, the number of active cases in the province was 176.
Active Covid-19 cases continue to decrease in the Eastern Cape. On Sunday, the number of active cases in the province was 176.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says she is happy with the continued decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape.

On Sunday, there were 176 active cases, with no new deaths since the beginning of November.

In the past two weeks, from November 6, active cases have decreased by 26%, from 238.

The test rate was up by 19% in the same period.

The Buffalo City metro has the most active cases with 55, 31.3% of all active cases in the province.

It is followed by Nelson Mandela Bay with 38 cases (21.6%) and the Sarah Baartman region with 20 active cases (11.4%).

“The decrease in active cases is good news and we are happy that there have been no deaths recorded so far [this month] in the province,” said Meth.

“We encourage people to continue adhering to non-pharmaceutical safety measures, that is, people must continue washing their hands, wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

“All these are crucial in the fight against the virus,” Meth said. “The ultimate aim is to get herd immunity and we encourage more people to get vaccinated so that we can protect the vulnerable among us.”

