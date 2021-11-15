Covid-19: SA records 136 new cases, five deaths in 24 hours

South Africa

A health worker prepares a syringe with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Carlos Jasso

There were just 136 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases data showed.

Of the new cases, only Gauteng (58) recorded more than 50 new cases, while just four provinces - the Western Cape (22), KwaZulu-Natal (17) and the North West (10) - had infection numbers in the double figures.

The new cases and deaths mean that there have been 2,926,075 confirmed infections and 89,489 fatalities recorded across SA to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 18 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,561 people are in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

