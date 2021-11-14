South Africa

WATCH | Fuel station at Kruger park taken out by lightning strike

By TimesLIVE - 14 November 2021 - 10:48
The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie that was gutted by fire.
Image: SUPPLIED

The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie is closed due to a fire on Saturday, attributed to a lightning strike.

The Kruger National Park's spokesperson, Isaac Phaahla, said in a social media update that guests can refuel their vehicles either at Skukuza or Crocodile Bridge until further notice.

The fire was contained by the KNP's firefighting team, the park said. A Working On Fire team from Malelane had also been dispatched as a safety precaution.

Lower Sabie petrol station hit by lightning last night

Posted by Peter Craig-Cooper on Saturday, November 13, 2021

A week ago, the park's Tamboti camp and Kingfisher ranger post had to be evacuated when a fire broke out. But guests returned to their camp sites after the blaze was contained.

TimesLIVE

