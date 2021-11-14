WATCH | Fuel station at Kruger park taken out by lightning strike
The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie is closed due to a fire on Saturday, attributed to a lightning strike.
LIGHTNING TAKES OUT LOWER SABIE FUEL STATION : KRUGER PARK. RSA pic.twitter.com/UV9yQmKH1v— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 13, 2021
The Kruger National Park's spokesperson, Isaac Phaahla, said in a social media update that guests can refuel their vehicles either at Skukuza or Crocodile Bridge until further notice.
The fire was contained by the KNP's firefighting team, the park said. A Working On Fire team from Malelane had also been dispatched as a safety precaution.
Lower Sabie petrol station hit by lightning last nightPosted by Peter Craig-Cooper on Saturday, November 13, 2021
A week ago, the park's Tamboti camp and Kingfisher ranger post had to be evacuated when a fire broke out. But guests returned to their camp sites after the blaze was contained.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.