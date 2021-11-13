South Africa

Mpumalanga police officer allegedly shoots man at tavern then dumps his body

13 November 2021 - 11:17
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action. Stock photo.
Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) is probing an incident where a Mpumalanga police officer allegedly shot a man at a tavern then dumped his body on a playing field adjacent to a police station.

Spokesperson Grace Langa said the incident was reported to Ipid by a captain from the Sterkspruit police station.

It is alleged the off-duty police officer went to the station and initially reported that he had found a dead man on the adjacent field.

“On arrival, the members noticed that the deceased had a gunshot wound.”

Langa said the police officer was questioned by the captain about the whereabouts of his firearm, which he said was with his mother.

“Police went to his home and on arrival they requested his mother to give them the firearm.

“His mother told them that she was not given a firearm by his son. The firearm was subsequently found in his room underneath the pillow.

“He then told the captain that he shot the deceased at the tavern and he rushed him to hospital where the nurses refused to take him as he was already dead. He then dumped the deceased's body on the field.”

Langa said the policeman was arrested immediately and was taken to hospital by Ipid investigators to establish whether he had consumed alcohol at the tavern.

The police officer is expected to appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Motorist 'disarms and shoots' traffic cop in face with her service pistol

A motorist who responded to a routine inspection on the Garden Route by overpowering a traffic officer and shooting her in the face with her gun is ...
News
1 year ago

Cop shoots himself after killing suspect in Khayelitsha

A 27-year-old police constable committed suicide with his service pistol after firing a fatal shot at a man while on duty in Khayelitsha at the ...
News
2 years ago

Alleged Cape Town robber shoots himself while aiming at cops

The alleged assailant was subsequently arrested and is among 143 people who were apprehended over the past few days.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout