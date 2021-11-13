South Africa

Gauteng records 173 of SA's 393 new Covid-19 cases

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2021 - 08:39
Gauteng recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 44% of the total number of infections across SA in the past day.
Image: World Health Organisation/Africa region

In total, 393 cases were recorded across the country. After Gauteng, the Northern Cape was next highest (39), followed by the Western Cape (38) and KwaZulu-Natal (32).

According to the NICD, this means that there have now been 2,925,371 total cases recorded across SA since March 2020.

The statistics also showed that there were 17 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 89,469 to date.

There were also 29 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people currently admitted to 3,626.

