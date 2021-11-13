Gauteng records 173 of SA's 393 new Covid-19 cases

Gauteng recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 44% of the total number of infections across SA in the past day.

In total, 393 cases were recorded across the country. After Gauteng, the Northern Cape was next highest (39), followed by the Western Cape (38) and KwaZulu-Natal (32).

According to the NICD, this means that there have now been 2,925,371 total cases recorded across SA since March 2020.