Belgian tourist suffers medical emergency while kayaking in Eastern Cape

A Belgian woman had to receive emergency medical care after falling ill during a kayaking trip in the Tsitsikamma National Park in the Eastern Cape.

Lodewyk van Rensburg, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Oyster Bay, said a crew was dispatched to Storms River on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report from guides at Untouched Adventures about the 32-year-old woman.

“The guides had initiated medical care, assisted by a doctor who happened to be on the kayaking trip, while requesting their NSRI duty crew to launch and respond with the NSRI Storms River rescue craft and to activate an ambulance,” said Van Rensburg.

“The patient, accompanied by the doctor, was brought to the slipway at Storms River mouth aboard the sea rescue craft where they were met by Private Care ambulance services paramedics.

“The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition for further medical care.”

TimesLIVE