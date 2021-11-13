South Africa

Belgian tourist suffers medical emergency while kayaking in Eastern Cape

13 November 2021 - 14:24
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Belgian woman fell ill on a kayak trip at Storms River in Tsitsikamma
A Belgian woman had to receive emergency medical care after falling ill during a kayaking trip in the Tsitsikamma National Park in the Eastern Cape.

Lodewyk van Rensburg, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Oyster Bay, said a crew was dispatched to Storms River on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report from guides at Untouched Adventures about the 32-year-old woman.

“The guides had initiated medical care, assisted by a doctor who happened to be on the kayaking trip, while requesting their NSRI duty crew to launch and respond with the NSRI Storms River rescue craft and to activate an ambulance,” said Van Rensburg.

“The patient, accompanied by the doctor, was brought to the slipway at Storms River mouth aboard the sea rescue craft where they were met by Private Care ambulance services paramedics.

“The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition for further medical care.”

Elderly German tourist survives car plunge down Sani Pass

An 80-year-old German tourist escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle rolled 50m down Sani Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
1 week ago

SA tourist trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe

A South African tourist was trampled to death by an elephant in front of his son at a wildlife park in Zimbabwe.
News
3 weeks ago

Crew member's body found in Lake Jozini after houseboat fire

The body of a crew member who went missing after a fire on a houseboat on Lake Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal was found on Friday.
News
4 weeks ago

