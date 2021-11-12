Screams for help led to rescue of Moti brothers in Limpopo
Kidnap victims reunited with family in Polokwane
Screams for help coming from the dark prompted a Limpopo family to assist the four young Moti brothers who were kidnapped three weeks ago in Polokwane.
The brothers were released by their captors this week but police could not immediately say how the brothers were released...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.