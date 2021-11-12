IN PICS | uMngeni inauguration stalls after DA walks out over suspended ANC member’s presence

The inauguration of the new council in the uMngeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal was thrown into disarray on Friday morning when the DA objected to suspended municipal manager Thembeka Cibane presiding over the meeting.

Mayor-elect Chris Pappas fired his first salvo at a ceremony held at the Howick-West community hall.

He told acting municipal manager Sandile Buthelezi that Cibane, who was suspended at the end of August, was not allowed to be present. She was suspended after she was implicated in a Special Investigating Unit report.

Cibane was sitting next to Buthelezi.

“We cannot allow someone who is here illegally to speak. You are the chairperson, according to the legislation,” Pappas told Buthelezi.