Government pleads with Eskom to put pupils first as they write exams

Eskom has vowed to implement measures to reduce anxiety created by load-shedding for pupils embarking on their final examinations.

The basic education and public enterprises department met virtually with Eskom managers, led by CEO André de Ruyter, on Thursday to deliberate on the effects of load-shedding on basic education in general and the National Senior Certificate examinations in particular.

“De Ruyter expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the matric candidates and the department saying that Eskom as an organisation understood the challenges brought by load-shedding. The department said that load-shedding was creating a general sense of anxiety and tension to candidates at a time when they should be totally relaxed and focused on writing their all-important examinations.

“The crucial period of preparing for the examination the night before is now disrupted by load-shedding. Added stress emanates from traffic congestion in the morning due to non-functioning traffic lights. In addition to this, the department tabled a set of proposals to Eskom for serious consideration,” the education department said in a statement.