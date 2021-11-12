Doctors, patients robbed at gunpoint at medical centre

Doctors have come under siege again with medical centres being targeted by criminals under the guise of patients.



Criminals swoop on unsuspecting doctors, patients and employees, hold them hostage before making off with their belongings, including cash, cellphones and laptops. ..