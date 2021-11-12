ActionSA to sack unruly members who lost out on being councillors

ActionSA is embroiled in a squabble over deployment to municipal councils, with its leadership now threatening to sack those questioning their criteria to be selected as proportional representation councillors.

The year-old party has come out as one of the kingmakers in Gauteng, especially in the City of Johannesburg, after last week’s local government elections.

But this week it has emerged that some of its members in Soweto and the City of Tshwane were not happy that they didn’t make the cut on the party’s PR list, and have sent complaints to party leadership.

ActionSA won 78 seats across municipalities in Gauteng, the party’s stronghold.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA chairperson, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the party was going to take action against party members who acted against the party’s constitution.

“We are obviously acting very decisively against those who are using this as an opportunity to divide our organisation and I can tell you there will be people dismissed at the senate this evening, I suspect quite strongly. Because their conduct crosses the lines of our constitution.

“But at the same time there are a lot of people who are disappointed but are dealing with us in good faith and we are engaging them, we are talking to them about the fact that this is a growing organisation,” said Beaumont.

The senate is the party’s highest decision-making body.