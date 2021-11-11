Personal trainer shot and killed during virtual session

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage"

Gauteng police are investigating the death of Pretoria personal trainer Lawrence Masinge who was killed on Wednesday night as he was giving clients a virtual session.



Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a manhunt for the suspects had been launched after Masinge, 40, was gunned down in Saulsville, near from Atteridgeville in Tshwane, at about 7.20pm...