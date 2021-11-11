Money woes delay matric board transfer to Umalusi
A proposal to have the matriculation board transferred to Umalusi, the council for quality of assurance has been put on hold as a result of the organisation's depleted financial resources.
This was heard as the council presented its annual report to the portfolio committee on basic education on Wednesday. ..
