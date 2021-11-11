IEC to recount votes in 14 Cape Town voting districts

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that it will do a recount of votes in 14 voting districts in the city of Cape Town.

This comes after the Cape Independence Party (CIP) and the DA lodged objections about 26 voting districts in the metro.

Western Cape electoral officer Michael Hendrickse confirmed the recount in letters sent to the parties this week.

“By way of explanation on the background and basis of the objection of the Cape Independence Party, the CIP has alleged that in the LGE 2021 in the metro, there was a widespread issue of confusion in correlating the abbreviated name of the CIP, namely ‘CapeXit’, as appeared on the ballot papers with the name Cape Independence Party, as it was reflected on the results slips,” said Hendrickse.

“And therefore they alleged that a number of votes cast in favour of the CIP were not allocated to the CIP as a consequence of such confusion. In this regard, the CIP had identified 24 voting stations as ‘critical’ voting districts on their objection.”