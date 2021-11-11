South Africa

GALLERY | FW de Klerk's political life in pictures

By TIMESLIVE - 11 November 2021 - 15:04
FW de Klerk, pictured here in May 5, 2009 in Washington DC.
Image: Chip Somodevilla
Two former presidents, FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, to receive an award from President Thabo Mbeki in December 2002.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
FW de Klerk with his late wife, Marike, during the Opening of Parliament in 1991.
Image: Juda Ngwenya / Reuters
ANC Secretary General Cyril Ramaphosa, President Nelson Mandela, then Deputy President FW de Klerk and Gauteng Provincial leader Roelf Meyer speak to the press after a meeting about the constitution in April 1996.
Image: Robbie Botha / Business Day
Two former presidents FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in October 2002.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Front: Thabo Mbeki, Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk. Back: Johann Rupert, chairman, Sunshine Tour, Dr Hasso Plattner, owner of Fancourt, in 2003.
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON
3 September 2015: FW de Klerk visiting fellow Nobel Peace Laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in hospital.
Image: Benny Gool
BIG SMILES: Then National Party representatives Pik Botha and FW de Klerk greet Nelson Mandela at Codesa in 1992.
Image: Raymond Preston
FW and Marike de Klerk at the opening of parliament.
Image: Terry Shean / Sunday Times
Former President FW de Klerk, his wife, Elita, and son, Willem de Klerk, at Marike's memorial service.
Image: Simon Mathebula / Sunday Times
FW de Klerk amongst voters during a national referendum in 1992.
Image: David Sandison / Arena Holdings

FW de Klerk dies aged 85

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.
