Commodities boom boosts tax revenue but it could be short-lived

A commodities boom has seen government collecting R120bn more in tax revenue than previously projected, helping to push economic growth to 5.1% in 2021, up from a 6.4% contraction in 2020.

Despite the surprising rebound, the economy remains at risk as a result of load-shedding, rising public sector debt and the slow pace of implementing economic reforms. These are key contributing factors to growth shrinking to a projected 1.8% in 2022/23 and 1.6% in 2023/24.

In a review of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), the National Treasury is warning that while the global demand for commodities has enabled mining to contribute massively to the revenue kitty, the additional money “flatters to deceive” because revenue collection still remains under pressure.

“A surge in commodity prices has significantly improved the in-year revenue outlook, though its effect is likely to be temporary. Revenue collection remains well below pre-pandemic expectations, and in this sense the numbers flatter to deceive. Compared with the 2020 budget projections, revenue is expected to be R284.7bn lower than forecast until 2022/23,” the document said.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his speech that the budget was about navigating SA out of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic through reducing spending, cutting debt and focusing on efforts to grow the economy.