South Africa

Cars and investment schemes: Cops warn of fraud as festive season nears

10 November 2021 - 09:14
Mpumalanga police says fraudsters defraud unsuspecting victims by posting adverts on social media. Stock photo.
Mpumalanga police says fraudsters defraud unsuspecting victims by posting adverts on social media. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IQONCEPT

With the festive season nearing, police in Mpumalanga say they are concerned about an increasing number of fraud cases and have urged members of the public to be vigilant.

Provincial spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police have received several reports in the past week about suspects allegedly defrauding people by posting advertisements for car sales on Facebook.

“Fraudsters continue to defraud unsuspecting victims by posting adverts on social media. The fraudsters convince unsuspecting people who are interested in buying the car to deposit money before the car can be delivered. The fraudsters then withdraw the money and disappear without delivering the car,” he said.

In other incidents, Mohlala said fraudsters convince victims to join an investment scheme by depositing cash and promise double returns on the investments.

Mechanic nailed for cheating cops by inflating vehicle parts prices

A Gauteng mechanic is awaiting sentencing after he was bust for swindling police out of more than R90,000.
News
4 days ago

“Sometimes the victims are offered cash loans but are told to deposit money before the loan is released.”

Mohlala said this trend has been seen around Nelspruit.

“The community is requested to approach a reputable car dealership when they want to purchase a car,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has urged members of the community to be vigilant.

“Do proper research and do not rely on social media posts or advertisements when you  want to buy a car or any other item. Most importantly, people are requested not to deposit or send money to people they have never met,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

Fraudster who tricked FNB out of millions gets 18-year jail sentence

A Durban man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for defrauding First National Bank of millions of rand.
News
4 days ago

Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month released on R5,000 bail

Two Eskom employees at the Tutuka power station appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Friday for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout