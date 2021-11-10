Cars and investment schemes: Cops warn of fraud as festive season nears

With the festive season nearing, police in Mpumalanga say they are concerned about an increasing number of fraud cases and have urged members of the public to be vigilant.

Provincial spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police have received several reports in the past week about suspects allegedly defrauding people by posting advertisements for car sales on Facebook.

“Fraudsters continue to defraud unsuspecting victims by posting adverts on social media. The fraudsters convince unsuspecting people who are interested in buying the car to deposit money before the car can be delivered. The fraudsters then withdraw the money and disappear without delivering the car,” he said.

In other incidents, Mohlala said fraudsters convince victims to join an investment scheme by depositing cash and promise double returns on the investments.