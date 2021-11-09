South Africa

Dirco probing confrontation between purported Cuban officers, SA students

09 November 2021 - 09:55
The streets of Cuba. Dirco says it is working with authorities to investigate a video circulating on social media allegedly showing SA students being confronted by men in uniform in Cuba. File image
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says its working with relevant authorities to investigate a video circulating on social media purporting to show South African students in Cuba being confronted by men in uniform.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department is trying to verify the video.

“That is the process that we are at the moment, we don’t know if it’s true because it has not yet been reported to the government,” he said.

Ngqengelele said once the video has been verified, Dirco will report the case to Cuba and engage the government on the matter.

In the video, a man sitting on a couch, with hands held behind his back and restricted by one of the men in uniform, is slapped by another, also in a uniform. The man is dragged away while the men in uniform proceed to accost more male students as screaming ensues.

About four men in uniform can be seen in the video.

One female student could be heard saying “voetsek” twice to the men in uniform.

It is not yet known what led to the confrontation.

SA students struggle without stipends in Cuba

Some of the nearly 500 South African medical students stranded in Cuba are demanding that their stipends be paid so that they can pay back loans and ...
3 months ago

