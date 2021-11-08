Wanted alleged rapist nabbed in hospital

Police in Limpopo have arrested a wanted alleged rapist after his admission to a hospital.

The 34-year-old suspect was wanted for multiple rape and robberies committed between July 2020 and August this year.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed in the Tzaneen policing area in the Pharare, Mogophong, Mogoloboto and Burgersdorp villages.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said female victims aged between 22 and 46 were reportedly lured by the suspect, who falsely advertised non-existent domestic and security employment opportunities on social media.

“Some of the desperate victims travelled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho. The suspect waited for the unsuspecting victims at taxi ranks and bus terminals.

“On their arrival, he would make an excuse and walk with the victims, using a road that passes through bush to arrive at their destination. He would then rape and rob them of their belongings and flee the scene,” he said.