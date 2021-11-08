Doctor plans to take quality radiology care to remote areas

Segwe calls for democratisation of healthcare

Dr Aobakwe Segwe has been practising as a radiology specialist for eight years and she plans to take her ongoing campaign to educate society about the early detection of diseases to people in the rural areas.



Along with her colleagues, the 38-year-old Segwe was at it with her radiology awareness campaign on Tuesday at her private practice in Midrand as she used the day to commemorate World Radiography Day, which is celebrated every year on November 8...