Annual investment conference shelved until 2022: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed the fourth annual investment conference, which was due to take place at this time of the year.

Owing to many events taking place domestically and globally, Ramaphosa moved this year’s conference to March 2022, he announced in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

He said the events that necessitated the postponement include the local government elections, the COP26 climate conference and the Intra-African Trade Fair which starts in eThekwini next week.

Hosting the conference next year would make more sense, he said, as many people would have received their Covid-19 vaccine shots, making it safer to gather in large numbers.

Since the inception of the investment conference in 2018, when Ramaphosa took control of the Union Buildings, R770bn worth of investment “pledges” were raised.

Of that amount, only R290bn “has to date flowed into the economy”, according to Ramaphosa, who said the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the flow of further capital from outside investors into SA's economy.