Two shot dead and six injured during traditional dance rehearsal in KZN

A rehearsal for a traditional Zulu dance ended in tragedy when two people were killed and six injured during a shooting incident in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the rehearsal was taking place in a rondavel when shots were fired through the windows at about 9pm.

“During the shooting, two people aged 38 and 39 were fatally wounded.

“Six people were injured and transported to hospital for medical attention. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Ulundi SAPS for investigation.”

Gwala said police arrested a 27-year-old man who will appear in court next week.

