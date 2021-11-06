South Africa

Two shot dead and six injured during traditional dance rehearsal in KZN

06 November 2021 - 14:23
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two people were killed and six injured in a shooting incident in Ulundi. Stock photo.
Two people were killed and six injured in a shooting incident in Ulundi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A rehearsal for a traditional Zulu dance ended in tragedy when two people were killed and six injured during a shooting incident in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the rehearsal was taking place in a rondavel when shots were fired through the windows at about 9pm.

“During the shooting, two people aged 38 and 39 were fatally wounded.

“Six people were injured and transported to hospital for medical attention. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Ulundi SAPS for investigation.”

Gwala said police arrested a 27-year-old man who will appear in court next week.

TimesLIVE

A year on, family and rights group demand answers over murder of mining activist Fikile Ntshangase

Friday will mark exactly a year since activist Fikile Ntshangase, 63, was murdered - and her family, friends and fellow activists are still demanding ...
News
2 weeks ago

KZN police political task team probe murder of aspiring EFF councillor

Suspected political-related killings have increased in the run-up to local government elections on November 1.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN paramedic shot dead, another critically injured

A KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services paramedic has been shot dead two kilometres from the Estcourt Provincial Hospital.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout