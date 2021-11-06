Storm warning issued after lightning kills KZN 13-year-old

“The latest weather warning issued by the SA Weather Service indicates that severe thunderstorms are expected to continue in the northern parts of the province, namely the districts of Mkhanyakude, Zululand and uMzinyathi,” said a statement from Hlomuka's office.

The MEC had sent disaster management officials to provide support for Akhona's family.

About 250 people a year are killed by lightning strikes in SA.

