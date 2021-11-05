Teachers arrested after assaulting Grade 3 pupil
They were arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm
Three teachers from Mqabo Junior Secondary School in Engcobo, Eastern Cape are facing suspension after they allegedly assaulted a nine-year-old Grade 3 pupil.
The teachers were arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after they attacked the pupil they accused of telling others that she had seen two teachers kissing at school. ..
