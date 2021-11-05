Msiza asks to be prosecuted separately
Through his lawyer Adv Moss Mphaga, he told the high court in Pretoria on Thursday that he has already spent R1m in legal fees and prosecuting him separately could reduce his costs
Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza says he wants to be tried separately in VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal to speed up his case and reduce his legal fees in the matter.
