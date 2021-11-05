Msiza asks to be prosecuted separately

Through his lawyer Adv Moss Mphaga, he told the high court in Pretoria on Thursday that he has already spent R1m in legal fees and prosecuting him separately could reduce his costs

Msiza, through his lawyer Adv Moss Mphaga, told the high court in Pretoria on Thursday that he has already spent R1m in legal fees and prosecuting him separately could reduce his costs as he would not spend months listening to all the evidence against the other accused in the VBS Mutual Bank case...