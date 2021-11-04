Young jewellery designer bags a scholarship to study in Italy
Aunt instilled love of bling for De Beers prize winner
Tebogo Ledwaba’s beautiful jewellery designs have landed him a once in a life time opportunity to live and study in Milan, Italy.
The 21-year-old from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, is the South African winner of the De Beers Group Designers Initiative Shining Light Awards for 2020/21. The initiative saw over 100 applications from young jewellery designers from across the world...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.