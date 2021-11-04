Young jewellery designer bags a scholarship to study in Italy

Aunt instilled love of bling for De Beers prize winner

Tebogo Ledwaba’s beautiful jewellery designs have landed him a once in a life time opportunity to live and study in Milan, Italy.



The 21-year-old from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, is the South African winner of the De Beers Group Designers Initiative Shining Light Awards for 2020/21. The initiative saw over 100 applications from young jewellery designers from across the world...