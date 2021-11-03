South Africa

Man dies after alleged assault by constable in passage of holding cells

Police officer allegedly accused suspect of stealing property from his relatives and family

03 November 2021 - 09:37
Police were called to the scene in Itireleng informal settlement just before midnight on Sunday, where they found four men had been shot dead. Others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.
Police were called to the scene in Itireleng informal settlement just before midnight on Sunday, where they found four men had been shot dead. Others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after a 20-year-old man, who was in police custody, was allegedly assaulted by a constable who accused him of stealing and breaking into his relatives’ and family’s homes.

This is after the 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged stolen property and detained at the Rosedale police station in Upington in the Northern Cape. 

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the alleged incident happened on October 28 and the suspect died as a result of assault.

 “It is alleged a constable working at the police station opened the cells in the middle of the night, took out the suspect and locked the cell. It is alleged the officer took the suspect into the passage and assaulted him,” said Langa.

She said the constable was heard allegedly accusing the suspect of stealing property from his family and relatives in the area.

“The suspect was heard crying and screaming for help. It is alleged the constable was heard telling the suspect he can die and he doesn’t care. The suspect continued to cry, calling for help. No police officers came to assist. It was midnight. ”

“Offenders heard the constable calling for his colleagues, screaming at them to call an ambulance,” she said.

Langa said the suspect was declared dead on the scene.

“His colleagues came to the scene and checked the suspect’s pulse. There was no sign of life. The suspect was examined by emergency staff and was declared dead on the scene,” Langa said.

She said investigations are continuing and a postmortem will be conducted on Thursday.

“More information will be revealed as we continue with the investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Three people fatally wounded in KZN in shoot-out with police

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the deaths of three men in a shoot-out with police in Plessislaer, ...
News
1 day ago

Policeman due in court for ‘dragging wife behind car with her fingers trapped in window’

A Bloemfontein police constable will appear in court on Monday for allegedly trapping his wife’s fingers in a car window and driving off, dragging ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tshwane cop arrested for hitting men with sjambok has previous assault conviction, court hears

One of the 11 Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers accused of assaulting three men with sjamboks has a previous conviction for assault, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eleven metro cops under arrest after assault of three men

Eleven Tshwane metro police members who are allegedly involved in the assault of three men have been arrested.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...