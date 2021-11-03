Losing candidate disrupts WC results announcement, brings proceedings to an abrupt end

Cape Town mayor-elect Geordin Hill-Lewis had his thunder stolen by a ranting former Cape Town councillor who disrupted the IEC's final press briefing, bringing to an abrupt end the proceedings on Wednesday afternoon.

Democratic Independent leader Anwar Adams, a former PAC councillor, arrived as IEC provincial head Michael Hendrickse was briefing journalists on the Western Cape final results and accused the IEC, Icasa and the media of bias.

Adams also directed his anger at Hendrickse, calling him “a puppet”.

Standing at the back with about five associates, Adams heckled Hendrickse. About 10 minutes into the press conference he began ranting incessantly.

“We've got serious allegations out there,” he shouted “It's not time to sweep things under the carpet.”

Adams claimed the Western Cape elections were rigged, unfair and that the code of conduct was violated by various political parties.

He also claimed it was unfair of the IEC to close the results centre before they provided answers, or to respond to the party's allegations.

“We need answers today,” he demanded.