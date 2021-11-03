ANC in pole position in Alex

There were no results yet for ward 81 where mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane had voted on Monday and for wards 195, 76, 108

The ANC has once again put in a strong showing at the polls in some wards in Alexandra where the party took an early lead in the impoverished township north of Johannesburg, according to preliminary counting of votes.



By 5pm on Tuesday, the party was leading ward 75 by 53.65% followed by ActionSA with 20.75%, the EFF 12.47% and DA 3.94%. ..